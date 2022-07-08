Bruins pick Dans Locmelis 119th overall

With the 119th pick gotten from the trade of the 91st pick, the Bruins have also selected Latvian center Dans Locmelis, who is currently playing in the Lulea system in Sweden.
Locmelis had a breakout year in the J20 system with Lulea, and had a pretty good international run with the Latvian national team at multiple tournaments and international play, so we’ll definitely want to see how he continues on his journey with Lulea as time goes on!
Dans Locmelis Stats
|Season
|Team
|League
|GP
|G
|A
|TP
|PIM
|Season
|Team
|League
|GP
|G
|A
|TP
|PIM
|2019-2020
|Luleå HF U16
|U16 Region
|24
|34
|28
|62
|8
|Luleå HF U16
|U16 SM
|3
|0
|5
|5
|2
|Luleå HF J18
|J18 Region
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Luleå HF J18
|J18 Nationell
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Latvia U16 (all)
|International-Jr
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2020-2021
|Luleå HF J18
|J18 Region
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Luleå HF J20
|J20 Nationell
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|HK Mogo
|Latvia
|9
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Latvia U18
|WJC-18
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2021-2022
|Luleå HF J18
|J18 Region
|3
|3
|3
|6
|2
|Luleå HF J18
|J18 Nationell
|5
|2
|4
|6
|14
|Luleå HF J20
|J20 Nationell
|44
|18
|16
|34
|16
|Luleå HF
|SHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Latvia U18
|WJC-18
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Latvia U20
|WJC-20 D1A
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2022-2023
|Luleå HF J20
|J20 Nationell
|-
|-
|-
Welcome Dans to the Boston Bruins!
