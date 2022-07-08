Bruins pick Dans Locmelis 119th overall

With the 119th pick gotten from the trade of the 91st pick, the Bruins have also selected Latvian center Dans Locmelis, who is currently playing in the Lulea system in Sweden.

Locmelis had a breakout year in the J20 system with Lulea, and had a pretty good international run with the Latvian national team at multiple tournaments and international play, so we’ll definitely want to see how he continues on his journey with Lulea as time goes on!

Welcome Dans to the Boston Bruins!