Bruins pick Dans Locmelis 119th overall

LAT! VIJ! A!

By SkyonAir
Matt Zambonin/HHOF-IIHF Images

With the 119th pick gotten from the trade of the 91st pick, the Bruins have also selected Latvian center Dans Locmelis, who is currently playing in the Lulea system in Sweden.

Locmelis had a breakout year in the J20 system with Lulea, and had a pretty good international run with the Latvian national team at multiple tournaments and international play, so we’ll definitely want to see how he continues on his journey with Lulea as time goes on!

Dans Locmelis Stats

Season Team League GP G A TP PIM
2019-2020 Luleå HF U16 U16 Region 24 34 28 62 8
Luleå HF U16 U16 SM 3 0 5 5 2
Luleå HF J18 J18 Region 3 1 0 1 0
Luleå HF J18 J18 Nationell 3 0 1 1 0
Latvia U16 (all) International-Jr 3 1 1 2 2
2020-2021 Luleå HF J18 J18 Region 3 1 1 2 0
Luleå HF J20 J20 Nationell 9 3 0 3 0
HK Mogo Latvia 9 0 3 3 2
Latvia U18 WJC-18 4 1 0 1 4
2021-2022 Luleå HF J18 J18 Region 3 3 3 6 2
Luleå HF J18 J18 Nationell 5 2 4 6 14
Luleå HF J20 J20 Nationell 44 18 16 34 16
Luleå HF SHL 2 0 0 0 0
Latvia U18 WJC-18 4 1 2 3 0
Latvia U20 WJC-20 D1A 5 1 0 1 0
2022-2023 Luleå HF J20 J20 Nationell - - -

Welcome Dans to the Boston Bruins!

