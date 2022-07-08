 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bruins select Frederic Brunet 132nd overall

A Quebecer Defenseman!

By SkyonAir
It’s been awhile since we’ve had a kid from the Q come through, but Don Sweeney put a stop to that with the choice of Frederic Brunet in the 5th round!

Brunet comes to the B’s from Rimouski Oceanic in the QMJHL, and like all players from the Q, he showed some real offensive promise as a blueliner this year. At 6’2, and 185, he’s definitely got a good frame to build an NHLer on.

Frederic Brunet Stats

Season Team League GP G A TP PIM
2015-2016 Gatineau Olympiques (PW) QC Int PW 4 0 2 2 2
2016-2017 Outaouais Intrépide M15 AAA R QM15AAA R 27 0 5 5 23
2017-2018 É. Pol. Nicolas-Gatineau M15 D1 RSEQ M15 D1 30 4 16 20 -
Gatineau Intrépide M15 AAA QM15AAA 4 0 0 0 2
2018-2019 Outaouais Intrépide M17 Espoir QM17E 30 2 14 16 6
Gatineau L'Intrépide QM18AAA 3 0 1 1 0
2019-2020 Gatineau L'Intrépide QM18AAA 40 6 18 24 28
Rimouski Océanic QMJHL 1 0 0 0 0
Gatineau L'Intrépide Challenge Midget AAA CCM 3 0 3 3 0
2020-2021 Rimouski Océanic QMJHL 33 1 8 9 16
2021-2022 Rimouski Océanic QMJHL 63 12 34 46 16
EliteProspects.com

Let’s all give a warm welcome to Fred Brunet!

