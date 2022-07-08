Bruins select Frederic Brunet 132nd overall

It’s been awhile since we’ve had a kid from the Q come through, but Don Sweeney put a stop to that with the choice of Frederic Brunet in the 5th round!

Brunet comes to the B’s from Rimouski Oceanic in the QMJHL, and like all players from the Q, he showed some real offensive promise as a blueliner this year. At 6’2, and 185, he’s definitely got a good frame to build an NHLer on.

Let’s all give a warm welcome to Fred Brunet!