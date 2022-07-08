Bruins pick Reid Dyck 183rd overall

Yes, his name is pronounced like that. Get your giggles out in the comments.

The Bruins’ 6th rounder for the evening was spent on Swift Current Bronco Goaltender Reid Dyck, who was a backup last year. He seems to be a typical modern goaltender; tall, lanky, hybrid style of play who can track the puck well, and of course flash some leather if he absolutely has to.

SAVE OF THE NIGHT



Reid Dyck starts a stampede in Swift Current after he saddles up and flashes the leather!@RealCdnSS | @SCBroncos | #NHLDraft | #SaveoftheNight pic.twitter.com/7tHfXayL7k — The WHL (@TheWHL) February 27, 2022

His less than stellar statistics can be chalked up to two things: Number one, he was a backup in his sophomore year, and the Broncos were not a playoff team this year. One expects his development to continue in Swift Current for a little bit before he makes the jump to the AHL/NHL.

So let’s get all those giggles out...and welcome Reid Dyck to the Boston Bruins!