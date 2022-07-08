 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bruins pick Reid Dyck 183rd overall

It’s a goalie but you know what we’re here to do.

By SkyonAir
Yes, his name is pronounced like that. Get your giggles out in the comments.

The Bruins’ 6th rounder for the evening was spent on Swift Current Bronco Goaltender Reid Dyck, who was a backup last year. He seems to be a typical modern goaltender; tall, lanky, hybrid style of play who can track the puck well, and of course flash some leather if he absolutely has to.

His less than stellar statistics can be chalked up to two things: Number one, he was a backup in his sophomore year, and the Broncos were not a playoff team this year. One expects his development to continue in Swift Current for a little bit before he makes the jump to the AHL/NHL.

Reid Dyck Statistics

Season Team League GP GAA SVS% Playoffs GP GAA SVS%
Season Team League GP GAA SVS% Playoffs GP GAA SVS%
2017-2018 Pembina Valley Hawks U15 AAA WAAA U15 16 2.9 0.904
2018-2019 Pembina Valley Hawks U15 AAA WAAA U15 23 3.44 0.912
2019-2020 Pembina Valley Hawks U18 AAA MU18HL 22 2.26 0.931 3 1.33 0.968
2020-2021 Winkler Flyers MJHL 5 2.78 0.92
Swift Current Broncos WHL 8 4.1 0.881
2021-2022 Swift Current Broncos WHL 23 4.26 0.884
Canada U18 WJC-18 3 6.58 0.855
So let’s get all those giggles out...and welcome Reid Dyck to the Boston Bruins!

