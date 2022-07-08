Bruins pick Jackson Edward 200th overall

And with this pick, the draft concludes.

Jackson Edward is the final pick of the Boston Bruins’ 2022 Entry Draft, and boy if he turns out to be a sleeper, Don’s going to look like a universe brain intellect. As is the case with most 7th rounders!

Edward’s 2020-21 season was demolished entirely by [LOUD STATIC], and his most recent season was reasonable, if a little unspectacular for a defenseman. He’s still 6’2 and 194 lbs, so he’s definitely ready for a little NHL action at the size department.

Welcome Jackson to the Boston Bruins!