Bruins pick Jackson Edward 200th overall

And Mr. Longshot for Boston!

By SkyonAir
And with this pick, the draft concludes.

Jackson Edward is the final pick of the Boston Bruins’ 2022 Entry Draft, and boy if he turns out to be a sleeper, Don’s going to look like a universe brain intellect. As is the case with most 7th rounders!

Edward’s 2020-21 season was demolished entirely by [LOUD STATIC], and his most recent season was reasonable, if a little unspectacular for a defenseman. He’s still 6’2 and 194 lbs, so he’s definitely ready for a little NHL action at the size department.

Jackson Edward Stats

Season Team League GP G A TP PIM
2018-2019 Pro Hockey Selects U15 WSI U15 6 1 3 4 6
Richmond Hill Coyotes U15 AAA ETAHL U15 25 14 18 32 60
Richmond Hill Coyotes U16 AAA ETAHL U16 3 0 1 1 2
2019-2020 York Simcoe Express U16 AAA ETAHL U16 33 12 18 30 74
2020-2021 London Knights OHL 0 0 0 0 0
2021-2022 London Knights OHL 54 0 6 6 51
Welcome Jackson to the Boston Bruins!

