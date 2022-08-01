Morning Skate: August

Welcome to a new week, folks - and a new month too!

Believe it or not, August is here, the last full month before the NHL really starts to kick back into gear.

There are plenty of questions still left to be answered for the Bruins this offseason, and while there was no real news this weekend, there were plenty of good nostalgia vibes all over the Internet.

Tuukka Rask got married over the weekend, and plenty of his former teammates were on hand to enjoy the ceremonies.

Current Bruins included Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak, while former B’s Milan Lucic, Torey Krug, and Kevan Miller were there too.

(Questionably “current or former Bruins?” David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron were on hand too.)

Nothing quite like a wedding to get the band back together. I wonder if the bar bill at the end of the night would have lived up to the famous Foxwoods tab?

Today’s discussion topic

Sad news yesterday, as Celtics, NBA, and all-around human great Bill Russell passed away.

Watching some of Russell’s old highlights was wild - he was truly one of a kind.

While I never got to see him play, thinking of someone that great made me wonder - who’s the best athlete you ever saw play live?

I’ve seen Tom Brady play in person, but I don’t know that I think that counts.

My vote would probably go to Pedro Martinez - seeing him pitch back in the late 90s/early 2000s was electrifying.