Morning Skate: Narratives

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The Bruins “Media Availability Parade” will conclude this morning, as GM Don Sweeney meets the press, presumably to discuss his recent signings and get asked about any progress on a David Pastrnak deal.

It was Czech Day yesterday, with both Pavel Zacha and David Krejci answering questions from the media.

As you may have guessed, it was Krejci who had the more interesting questions and answers (no offense to Zacha).

As you may remember, one of the narratives that emerged this summer was the idea that disliking Bruce Cassidy was one of the reasons Krejci elected to head home last season.

When asked about it, Krejci had this to say:

“That would be a good story if I said yes, but no. My decision was made before they hired the new coach. The firing of Butchy had nothing to do with my decision coming back.”

The cynics among us will say “well yeah, obviously he’s not going to admit it,” but it’s also interesting that he added the “good story” part — he’s clearly aware of the tales that were being spun in his absence.

Other than that, Krejci had only good things to say about playing in Czechia, being back “home” now, and how David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron influenced his decision.

On Pastrnak:

“Obviously, who wouldn’t want to play with one of the best players in the world? I was lucky enough that I got to play with him at the World Championship and that was kind of a turning point in my decision, coming back to the NHL. Just playing with him, just kind of seeing what we can still do together, it was pretty cool.”

Krejci is also firmly on board the Nostalgia Vibes Train:

“We’re coming back to try to make a push. I’m not sure how many years we’ve got left, but we’re coming back to do something because we believe in the team. So we’ll see what happens.”

Start the season tomorrow!

Today’s discussion topic

The Sharks are reportedly bringing back the California Golden Seals look for their Reverse Retros this season — potentially with white skates and all.

Every one of these leaks brings us closer to the return of the Pooh jersey. Prepare yourselves.