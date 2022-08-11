2022 Player Ratings: Hampus Lindholm strengthened the defense, but was plagued by injuries

Hampus Lindholm in 2021-22 Age: 28 GP: 10 with Bruins, 71 total last season G: 0 with Bruins, 5 total A: 5 with Bruins, 22 total P: 5 with Bruins, 27 total CF%: 49.2% oZS%: 51.7%

SCOC Rating: 6.7

Reader Rating: 7.7

Hampus Lindholm was a good pick-up before the trade deadline for the Boston Bruins, but two separate injuries limited his impact with the team.

The Bruins acquired the defensemen on March 15 in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks and signed Lindholm to a length, eight-year deal worth $52M.

His offensive-minded style immediately made a difference on the ice during his first few games with the Bruins and he slid in nicely on the top pairing with Charlie McAvoy.

When he was healthy, Lindholm strengthened the defensive core and complemented McAvoy.

In five of his regular season games with the Bruins, Lindholm put at least three SOG each game. He registered four points in his first six games with the team and accumulated five total assists in 10 games with the B’s.

Lindholm improved the power play and on 5v5, started nice rushes that carried momentum up ice. He provided solid two-way play and was effective in both ends of the ice.

But an injury in April 5’s game saw him out for seven games at the end of the season.

The Bruins additionally lost Lindholm early in the first round of the playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes after he sustained a hit behind the net from Andrei Svechnikov in Game 2. He didn’t return to play until Game 6.

The Bruins did take Games 3 and 4 without Lindholm, but who knows with him available for Game 5, if he would have changed any outcomes of that game.

There are a lot of what ifs with the Bruins last season. With Lindholm, those surround his health and injuries at the end of the regular season when he was just getting going and losing him for part of the playoffs.

If he was healthy at the end of the regular season - how might that have affected those last several games and possibly changed the postseason seating.

With Charlie McAvoy out to start this upcoming season, the Bruins are going to look to Lindholm to lead the defense.

He should continue to be a strong addition in front of the net while also offensively creating opportunities. Lindholm created strong breakouts with his swift puck movement and forward play. He’ll hopefully pick up where he left off.

Lindholm Highlight (from his work on Jake DeBrusk’s overtime goal on April 4, 2022):