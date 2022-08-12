Morning Skate: Waiting

Friday is here, folks. The weekend awaits. Here’s to hoping you’ve got some good stuff planned.

Bruins fans will be satisfied with this week for the most part, as after weeks of silence, nearly every major roster move was checked off in a single day.

Patrice Bergeron is back. David Krejci is back. Pavel Zacha is signed.

The B’s also made a whole slew of front office moves earlier this week (mostly promotions and new assignments), so it was clearly To-Do List Week on Causeway Street.

Of course, a major piece of business remains undone in David Pastrnak’s new deal, but hey — we can’t be greedy, right?

Speaking of undone, there are a few pretty big names who remain unsigned at this point.

While being unsigned in mid-August isn’t nearly a concerning as being unsigned in mid-September, it’s interesting to see someone like Nazem Kadri, the alleged jewel of this year’s UFA crown, still waiting to choose a landing spot.

Others include PK Subban and Phil Kessel, who while near the end of their careers, probably still have something to offer a team.

Zdeno Chara also reportedly hasn’t settled on retirement yet, instead choosing to wait until next month to decide.

I kind of hope he retires, as Chara ending up on a PTO or something then flaming out would be a sad way for him to go.

Today’s discussion topic

Any names stand out for you as potential bargains on the UFA list? Maybe not for the Bruins, who are capped out, but for other teams.

Evan Rodrigues (43 points in 82 games last year) could provide decent depth for a team. Sonny Milano too.