Morning Skate: Onward

Welcome to a new week, folks!
We’re right around a month away from training camps, preseason game preparations, etc. Enjoy the quiet time while it lasts.
A few Bruins prospects are keeping you entertained with action from the World Junior Championships, including Fabian Lysell:
FABIAN LYSELL GOOD LORD #nhlbruins pic.twitter.com/usUm5uTYmJ— Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) August 12, 2022
Riley Duran and Team USA faced off against Lysell and Sweden last night, but I put this post together before the game really got going.
Hopefully everyone had a nice time!
Dans Locmelis and Lativa scored themselves a huge win on Sunday as well, so overall, it’s been a decent tournament for B’s prospects thus far.
Elsewhere, not much doing for the Bruins. I think it’s fair to guess that today won’t feature quite as much news as last Monday, but who knows?
After last week, we could probably use a quiet start to the week anyways.
Today’s discussion topic
Your thoughts on the WJC thus far? Enjoying the tournament, or just casually checking highlights?
