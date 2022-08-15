Team USA announces 2022 Women’s World Championship Roster

We are about to have our first top tier Women’s World Championship in an Olympic year and Team USA has released their roster. Once again the team is loaded with players that have either played college hockey or professionally here, in numerous cases both. Harvard is the only Beanpot school not to be represented, Boston College leads with four, Northeastern has three while Boston University has a single alum on the team.

This year sees a number of fresh faces notably BC’s Hannah Bilka but also some glaring omissions such as Briana Decker who likely has not recovered from her Olympic injury this year. There are five names on the roster that were not in Beijing, all of which were actively on college rosters.

Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel had a tremendous week at the selection camp which earned her her third WC roster spot (2020 was cancelled and she did not play in 2021). She will be hungry to take the top spot with the recent retirement of Alex Cavallini (Rigsby). Olympic stalwarts Rooney and Hensley will be trying to prevent her from taking the extra minutes.

The forwards are led by the Captain Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Hillary night but Abby Roque has been gaining notoriety in recent cycles and looks to cement herself as a top contributor for the coming cycles.

The defense will be tight as ever with some notable veterans like Megan Keller and Cayla Barnes but some younger faces in local Caroline Harvey and Cornell’s Rory Guilday will hopefully allow the team to grow and continue dominance in the future.

The team heads to Denmark on Thursday for the tournament that will run from August 25 to September4.

Also of note their new head coach John Wroblewski will be traveling separately as he has recently tested positive for COVID-19. He was able to meet the players at the camp before he tested positive.