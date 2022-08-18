2022 Player Ratings: Brought in as depth, Josh Brown did his job

Josh Brown in 2022

Key stats: 6 GP, 0PTS, 15:38 ATOI, 5 blocked shots, 12 hits

Other stats: 51.9% CF (5v5), 54.2% oZS (5v5)

Reader rating: 4.3

Writer rating: 4

Josh Brown was the “other trade” made by the Bruins, brought in from the Ottawa Senators for a conditional draft pick.

Brown’s acquistion was never going to make major headlines, but he was acquired in part because the Bruins learned an important playoff lesson against the New York Islanders in 2021: you can never have too many defensemen.

Brown was acquired as depth on the blue line: not flashy, not an offensive dynamo, but able to eat up some minutes and maybe throw the body around a bit.

Overall, he did his job just fine — even if he was pressed into service a bit more often than the B’s anticipated.

Brown ended up skating in six regular season games after he joined the team, averaging a shade under 3 minutes shorthanded TOI during those games.

He had a nice scrap during his Bruins debut, which certainly earned him some fans:

Ultimately, however, the Bruins (and I don’t mean this in an insulting way) acquired Brown with the hopes of not having to play him too often, but when he played, he did fine.

A rating in the 4’s seems a little harsh given what was expected of him, but in the end, fine is fine.

Unfortunately, Brown’s Bruins tenure ended on a bit of a down note, as he was pressed into service in Game 4 of the Carolina series with multiple defensemen out.

The Bruins won that game, 5-2, but Brown was on the ice for both Carolina goals.

Brown earned himself a nice little deal from the Arizona Coyotes this offseason, signing for two years and a $1.275 million AAV.

Best of luck to him out in the desert.