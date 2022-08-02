Morning Skate: Moves

Welcome to Tuesday, the second day of the week.

It’s also the second day of August. WILD.

Monday was a day of minor moves for the Bruins, with one player officially joining the fold and another member of the organization splitting for the West Coast:

The B’s announced that they’ve signed forward Brett Harrison to his three-year, entry-level contract, meaning the 2021 third-round pick is officially in the fold.

The B’s officially bid farewell to Scott Fitzgerald, who is leaving to become San Jose’s Director of Player Personnel.

The Fitzgerald departure is interesting: while not exactly a household name, he’s been in the B’s scouting ranks for 16 years and was most recently the B’s Chief College Scout.

While many would take issue with the Bruins’ drafting in recent years, they’ve done a decent job identifying and bringing in college free agents.

It’s probably misleading to attribute all of that to Fitzgerald, but it seems like a good opportunity for him after many years of service.

For Harrison, it’s nice to have the kid officially on the books.

His stock went up a bit after another solid OHL season last year (61 points in 65 regular season games), and the B’s have high hopes for him.

I’d assume he’ll be back in Oshawa for his final OHL season this year, but we’ll see.

Today’s discussion topic

Things are still a bit unsettled, with many players remaining unsigned, but: give me one 2022 playoff team you expect to miss out in 2023, and one non-playoff team you expect to make the jump.