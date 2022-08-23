2022 Player Ratings: Jack Ahcan added depth on emergency basis

Jack Ahcan in 2021-22 Age: 25 GP: 6 G: 1 A: 0 P: 1 CF%: 57.1% oZS%: 59.2%

SCOC Rating: 5.0

Reading Rating: 5.1

Jack Ahcan had a few call-ups with the Boston Bruins last season, but was only really used on an emergency basis.

The defender subbed in at different parts of the season, only getting into six games. He’d come up from the Providence Bruins really only when someone else was put into COVID-19 protocols or out due to injury.

Out of his six games during the 2021-22 season, he registered one goal for one point. That goal was his first NHL tally and came in a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, on the power play as well. Ahcan had pinched down low, kept with the play and capitalized on a turnover in the slot.

He was recalled multiple times, sometimes only getting in to one game during a call-up. But he was there to be an extra defender. Ahcan did get into back-to-back games in March (7-10). Other than that, his other four games were scattered throughout the season. In those two March games, he registered that first NHL goal and averaged 15:04 TOI in the back-to-back games.

While he subbed in, Ahcan was definitely still developing, having only been in a handful of NHL games. He moved the puck well and was fast, but had weak moments in front of the net and some bad luck.

The most apparent was in that March 10 game as his first goal when a poor move by Brandon Carlo at the blueline left Ahcan all alone on a 4-on-1. There wasn’t much he could do in the situation, but it did lead to a Chicago goal.

Although his time with the Bruins was limited and on an as-needed basis, Ahcan had a pretty good season with Providence – just not enough time with the Bruins to make a real impact. In 46 games with Providence last season, he accumulated six goals – three of those on the power play - and 17 assists for 23 points.

This summer, the B’s signed him to a one-year, two-way deal worth $750K.

For the upcoming season, he might draw in early and stay up to begin the 2022-23 outing with a few defensemen recovering from surgeries.

Ahcan’s first NHL goal: