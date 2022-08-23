Morning Skate: Rolling

Tuesday!

Sorry about the lack of Morning Skate yesterday — I went to see Bill Burr at Fenway Sunday night, and for some reason it took an hour and a half to get back to the South Shore.

By that time, I completely forgot I needed a Monday post, and now...here we are.

While there hasn’t been anything major happening in Bruins World, the past few days did have a few bits and pieces.

Fabian Lysell and Team Sweden ended up picking up the bronze medal at the World Juniors, with Lysell earning (mostly) accolades for his play.

We’ll likely see him next in a few short weeks at training camp, where it’ll be interesting to see how he stacks up against older competition.

We also got another one of everyone’s favorite things to argue about, as the NHL Network released another of its infamous offseason lists; Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak were ranked numbers 9 and 11, respectively, on the “Best Wings Right Now” list.

Finally, the Bruins received their annual roasting from The Athletic’s prospect pipeline ratings, sliding all the way to the bottom at #32 (they were ranked #29 last year).

There’s always a price to pay for “going for it,” but...yeah. At some point, this is all going to catch up to the Bruins, but we can save that for another year.

Today’s discussion topic

Have your say about any of the above, it’s an open forum.