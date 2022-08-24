Morning Skate: Classic

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

If you’re a member of the general public looking to attend the Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic, today’s your day - “limited” tickets go on sale this morning at 10 AM.

I believe tickets have already been available via presale to select groups, so it’s unclear just how many tickets will be available, but...yeah.

If you’re ready to shell out the dough, best of luck in getting seats.

I’m curious to see how the general sentiment toward this game changes as it gets closer.

Right now, it kind of seems like most B’s fans think it’s fine, but there’s not a ton of excitement.

Of course, it’s hard to get jacked and stoked about a hockey game that’s more than four months away; however, the fact that it’s another Winter Classic at Fenway, it’s on January 2 instead of New Year’s Day...it kind of doesn’t feel like as big of a deal.

Big day for John Henry though!

Today’s discussion topic

I missed this earlier this week, but it cropped up again as some sites started discussing it - Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald had a nice interview with new coach Jim Montgomery.

Montgomery gave a nice bit of insight into his thought process on personnel, play style, etc. If you haven’t seen it either, it’s worth a read.