Morning Skate: Vacation

Before you rub your eyes, yes, that is indeed a picture of Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm taking a glamour shot with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

And yes indeed, it is really in Paris.

Why, you ask? I don’t know. I went to choose a photo for a different post, and lo and behold, here are some portraits of Lindholm on what’s apparently an NHL Player Media Tour in France?

Well that settles that, I guess.

Anyways, moving on from Hampus in Paris, it’s Thursday!

The big talking points in Bruins circles are the (alleged) return of Pooh and fear that David Pastrnak isn’t going to re-sign, which may or may not be unfounded.

Obviously the longer the contract saga drags out, the more people will freak out, but it’s probably a little early to panic at this point.

Elsewhere, Phil Kessel signed a one-year deal with Vegas for just $1.5 million, which is a pretty good get for the Golden Knights.

Sure, Kessel had just eight goals last year, but he also had 44 assists - 52 points for a brutal Arizona team is nothing to sneeze at.

The “Bruce Cassidy is too mean” vs. Kessel dynamic should be fun to observe from afar.

Today’s discussion topic

The alleged Reverse Retro lineup for next year:

Update on our #NHL #ReverseRetro story from last night, after our post went up another 20+ designers went up on the NHLShop before they were all pulled... fortunately, screengabs live forever!



Check 'em all out in the pic, read my thoughts here: https://t.co/XiLWuFTZCJ pic.twitter.com/8PAhh87buL — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) August 24, 2022

Your thoughts on these? I’m curious to see what the Avs do with the Colorado Rockies approach. The Panthers bringing back the palm tree/stick combo is cool.

If Buffalo brings back the buffalo head red/black style, we need to see that look vs. Pooh.