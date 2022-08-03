Morning Skate: Onward

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

Folks, I’ll be honest with you: at this point of the offseason, it’s getting difficult to come up with Morning Skate topics.

No trades. Free agency has died down. No rumors. New coach has been hired.

Other than the weddings of former and current Bruins, things have been pretty quiet around these parts.

And frankly, for early August, that’s probably fine - things start getting busy and chaotic pretty quickly once September rolls around, so maybe we’ll just enjoy a little peace and quiet.

Plus, once Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci re-sign (or don’t), we’ll all have plenty of takes to fire around.

For now, the clearest thing on the horizon is Pavel Zacha’s arbitration hearing, which is next week - maybe the two sides will get a deal done before then, as is often the case with these things.

Time will tell.

Anyways, what’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

I missed this earlier this week, but Amalie Benjamin had a nice feature on Georgii Merkulov for NHL.com.

What are your thoughts on him? Hoping to see him crack the NHL roster this season at some point, or does he need a full year in the AHL?