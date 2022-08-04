2022 Player Ratings: Marc McLaughlin made most of his end-of-season stint

Readers Rating: 5.7

Marc McLaughlin in 2021-22 Age: 22 GP: 11 G: 3 A: 0 P: 3 CF%: 50% oZS%: 58.1%

Marc McLaughlin only played 11 games for the Boston Bruins this season, but helped the team out when injuries and sicknesses ramped up during the tail-end of the season. Not to mention, the young forward made a splash during his first few home games for the Black and Gold.

The Bruins signed the undrafted free agent mid-March after his college season wrapped up. The Boston College kid inked a two-year, entry-level deal and made his debut on March 31 against the New Jersey Devils.

McLaughlin slotted into the third line due to sickness and rounded out the line with Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle in his first outing, McLaughlin netting his first NHL goal in his debut. He scored on an odd-man rush with Frederic and handled a nice feed in the slot for a quick wrist shot.

Although it wasn’t a monumental or needed goal for the Bruins during the game (it was the seventh of eight goals in an 8-1 routing of the Devils), it was a big moment for the Billerica, Mass. native to score in front of a slew of family.

McLaughlin’s debut season will likely be remembered for his goal apiece in his first three home games played.

He scored in his first three home starts of his NHL debut, netting three goals total between March 31 and April 14. His production fizzled after that, but for a rookie getting the call to play for his hometown club straight out of college, he provided enough support to slide into the lineup when needed with key players out.

While he fared well during his short end-of-season stint - and performed as expected for just coming out of his college career - McLaughlin didn’t make the playoff cut and was sent to the Providence Bruins. Overall, he ended the season with 12 shots on net in 11 games. Three of his games he didn’t register any shots.

McLaughlin did enough to keep himself in the lineup during injuries and not have Bruce Cassidy look elsewhere. He kept up with each line he was place on, showed speed and some good use of open space and made some smart heads up plays during his limited end- of-season time with the Bruins. Hopefully he’ll be able to build upon the experience down the line.

