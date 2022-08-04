Morning Skate: Gamble

Thursday is here, as we march one day closer to the end of the first week in August.

This has been your daily reminder of what day it is - you’re welcome for the reminder!

Browsing Wednesday’s NHL headlines, one piece that stood out was former Montreal nemesis Max Pacioretty’s criticism of his other former team, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Pacioretty, you may remember, was just “traded” in a sense, as Vegas essentially gave him away to Carolina in order to fix some salary cap issues.

Speaking on former Bruin and Canadien Chris Nilan’s podcast, Pacioretty had this to say about his early days in Vegas:

“When I first got there, it was kind of weird that there was no accountability. I’m not talking about the team; I’m talking about everyone. You couldn’t feel pressure coming off anyone else, from the coach or from management.”

He referenced making similar comments at the end of this year too, which brings up an interesting scenario: there was allegedly no accountability, and then Vegas brought in a coach who was reportedly too harsh on players.

ACCOUNTABILITY OVERLOAD.

Anyways, this is obviously not really Bruins-related at all, but it’s August and nothing’s happening, so thank you for indulging me.

It’s interesting how things have kind of started to turn in Vegas - they started off as darlings after that magic inaugural season, but things have kind of gone sideways since.

The house always wins, etc.

Today’s discussion topic

I know some of us have discussed it here before, but it remains mind blowing that the NHL is actually going through with this whole “Coyotes at college” plan.

The cheapest seat is reportedly $110, to watch a team that has been terrible for years. Recipe for success.