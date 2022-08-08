Morning Skate: Beef

Happy Monday, folks!

Welcome to the second week in August. It’s a great week to sign your top two centers to NHL contracts. Or to do nothing so we can continue to speculate wildly.

Either one is fine!

We had nothing really happening over the weekend, but Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe published an interesting piece on top prospect Fabian Lysell.

In the piece, Lysell notes that he’s bigger “in both pounds and length,” which is a weird way to describe a human, but here we are.

Lysell also said that he thinks he can make the Bruins this fall, while acknowledging that it’s a tall task. If nothing else, it’s nice to see a kid with a mixture of confidence and realism.

Anyways, given how barren the Bruins prospect landscape has been for the better part of a decade, it’s good to have a couple of prospects to be excited about (Mason Lohrei being another who is generating buzz).

What’s on tap for this week?

Today’s discussion topic

I know I’ve asked this before, but are any of you Premier League fans? The league kicked off this weekend, and it’s always a great way to spend weekend mornings.

I am a fan of Wolves, but everyone else is welcome too, except for Liverpool because John Henry is the worst.

If not, you can talk about Lysell, the weather, line combinations, etc. We don’t discriminate here.