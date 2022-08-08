David Krejci signs one-year deal to return to the Bruins after one season in Czechia

A few hours after announcing that they’ve sorted out their 1C role for next season, the Bruins announced that the 2C role will be taken care of too: David Krejci is returning to the Bruins on a one-year deal.

Per the team, the deal is for $1 million in salary and $2 million in performance bonuses, which we can assume will be as easily reachable as Patrice Bergeron’s.

Like Bergeron’s deal, the B’s can roll the hit of the bonuses over to next season.

Krejci’s return from Czechia after just a single season in his home country isn’t a shock, as it’s been rumored for a while now, but it’ll certainly add fuel to the “players were tired of Bruce Cassidy” fire.

Of course, it’s always possible that Krejci felt one season at home was enough for him and his family, and that it was time to return stateside, but I guess we’ll see!

Either way, with Bergeron and Krejci back on the books, the Bruins have their top-two center spots sorted and can party like it’s 2020-2021 again.

Per CapFriendly, the Bruins have just a shade over $1 million in cap space available after the Bergeron and Krejci deals, so there will need to be some moves made if the team plans to sign RFA Pavel Zacha (or anyone else).