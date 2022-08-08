With the Krejci and Bergeron signings set for opening night, the Bruins have come to an agreement with Pavel Zacha on a contract a few days before his scheduled arbitration hearing.

They did it through the now very funny social media tactic of posting their headshot.

What a winning smile. It will be so nice to have a single photo of Pavel Zacha in Bruins’ uniform.

The Bruins announced the official terms, which were more or less confirmed by Puckpedia earlier today:

Expecting the #NHLBruins to sign 25 y/o RFA F Pavel Zacha to 1 year $3.5M deal. He'll be a UFA on expiry.



He had very similar scoring to Puljujarvi (1 * $3.0M) in 21-22 & settles his arbitration for $500K more.



Rep'd by Paul Capizzano

Got another one for ya.



The #NHLBruins have signed Pavel Zacha to a one-year contract.



Full details ➡️ https://t.co/OK0jXd5vav pic.twitter.com/R99wuDKzoM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 8, 2022

A perfect little “show me” deal for a team looking to go the distance this year, from a player who honestly should have a very good year playing with NHL talent.

Let’s all give a big Bruin welcome to Pavel Zacha! Officially this time!

And with that, it seems like the Bruins are set for right now...but who knows. 8/8 has been full of surprises so far today. If it happens, we’ll let you know.