Morning Skate: News dump

Well, yesterday sure was quite a way to start a week, eh?

After several weeks of twiddling our thumbs, we finally had some real, honest-to-goodness Bruins news...and then we got more...and then some more.

At times yesterday, the B’s relative torrent of signing news reminded me of a person who’s on vacation but doesn’t have a data connection, so when he/she gets WiFi somewhere you get a million-post Instagram story all at once.

Someone should check to make sure the Bruins have reliable Internet access wherever they’re summering.

Anyways, after all of the news yesterday, many hoped that the final shoe to drop would be a new contract for David Pastrnak, and it’s not hard to see why - after everything that happened yesterday, a new deal for #88 is really the only piece of business outstanding.

However, that didn’t happen, and it makes sense: that deal is easily the most difficult one of the four to negotiate.

So now, we wait: just about all of the pieces are in place for the 2022-2023 Bruins, with a 1C and 2C back in the mix.

We have a pretty decent idea of line combinations, personnel deployment, etc.

Barring a major unforeseen development, it should be a quiet off-season from now until training camp - but we’ve all thought that before.

Today’s discussion topic

The 2022 World Junior Tournament (Summer Edition) is set to begin, and Sky will have you covered with a primer later today.

What’s your level of interest in the tournament? Happy to have hockey in the summer, or not interested in the tradtionally-winter tournament being played in August?