College hockey will be back at Fenway Park in 2023

College hockey is heading back outdoors!

The Winter Classic won’t be the only hockey played at Fenway Park next year, as Fenway Sports Management announced on Monday that the Frozen Fenway series will be back in 2023.

This marks the first time since 2017 that the Frozen Fenway series will happen and gives fans another chance to catch a live hockey game at the home of the Red Sox.

As you’d expect, the games will take place shortly after the Winter Classic (no need to keep a good link just lying around unused, right?) — and both men’s and women’s college programs will be participating.

The dates and times for the women’s doubleheader remain to be determined, as does one of the two match-ups; Boston University vs. Holy Cross is one confirmed match-up.

On the men’s side of things, there will be two games on Saturday, January 7:

Northeastern vs. UConn at 2:30 PM

UMass vs. Boston College at 6 PM

With quality squads chosen, these games should be more than just “it’s nice to be outside” hockey, which is always a good thing.

For alums or current students of these schools, it’s a great excuse to spend an afternoon at the ol’ ballpark.

Further details about tickets, broadcast info, etc. will be released in the coming weeks.