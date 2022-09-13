Morning Skate: Stirring

It’s Tuesday, and yesterday brought some welcome sights for your hockey-starved eyes:

Many of the B’s returned to the ice at Warrior Arena yesterday for the team’s first captains’ practice of the preseason, as the players begin the slow-but-steady build-up to full training camp and preseason games.

Some tidbits from Monday morning’s skate include:

Patrice Bergeron expressing confidence that he’ll be fully ready to go on Opening Night, following his offseason surgery

Bergeron and Pavel Zacha both expressing positive thoughts about each other, particularly about Zacha potentially filling in (as best as he can) for Brad Marchand

Hampus Lindholm discussing how hockey is different on the East Coast and how he’s looking forward to a real autumn after spending so much time in California

A group of youngsters, including Fabian Lysell and Johnny Beecher, skated after the main group

Captains’ practices will continue this morning, so you’ll get a little more content in your life — a welcome sign of fall, especially if your favorite football team laid an egg over the weekend.

Today’s discussion topic

If you moved from a four-season-per-year place like New England to a more plain climate, do you miss the seasons?

I feel like I wouldn’t be able to get into Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, etc. if it was like 75 degrees...I need that seasonal change.