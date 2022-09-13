 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Skate: Stirring

We’ve got things happening, folks.

By Dan.Ryan
/ new
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Tuesday, and yesterday brought some welcome sights for your hockey-starved eyes:

Many of the B’s returned to the ice at Warrior Arena yesterday for the team’s first captains’ practice of the preseason, as the players begin the slow-but-steady build-up to full training camp and preseason games.

Some tidbits from Monday morning’s skate include:

  • Patrice Bergeron expressing confidence that he’ll be fully ready to go on Opening Night, following his offseason surgery
  • Bergeron and Pavel Zacha both expressing positive thoughts about each other, particularly about Zacha potentially filling in (as best as he can) for Brad Marchand
  • Hampus Lindholm discussing how hockey is different on the East Coast and how he’s looking forward to a real autumn after spending so much time in California
  • A group of youngsters, including Fabian Lysell and Johnny Beecher, skated after the main group

Captains’ practices will continue this morning, so you’ll get a little more content in your life — a welcome sign of fall, especially if your favorite football team laid an egg over the weekend.

Today’s discussion topic

If you moved from a four-season-per-year place like New England to a more plain climate, do you miss the seasons?

I feel like I wouldn’t be able to get into Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, etc. if it was like 75 degrees...I need that seasonal change.

