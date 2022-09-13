Morning Skate: Stirring

It’s Tuesday, and yesterday brought some welcome sights for your hockey-starved eyes:
How 'bout some hockey? pic.twitter.com/B9cnQPkfU6— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 12, 2022
Many of the B’s returned to the ice at Warrior Arena yesterday for the team’s first captains’ practice of the preseason, as the players begin the slow-but-steady build-up to full training camp and preseason games.
Some tidbits from Monday morning’s skate include:
- Patrice Bergeron expressing confidence that he’ll be fully ready to go on Opening Night, following his offseason surgery
- Bergeron and Pavel Zacha both expressing positive thoughts about each other, particularly about Zacha potentially filling in (as best as he can) for Brad Marchand
- Hampus Lindholm discussing how hockey is different on the East Coast and how he’s looking forward to a real autumn after spending so much time in California
- A group of youngsters, including Fabian Lysell and Johnny Beecher, skated after the main group
Captains’ practices will continue this morning, so you’ll get a little more content in your life — a welcome sign of fall, especially if your favorite football team laid an egg over the weekend.
Today’s discussion topic
If you moved from a four-season-per-year place like New England to a more plain climate, do you miss the seasons?
I feel like I wouldn’t be able to get into Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, etc. if it was like 75 degrees...I need that seasonal change.
