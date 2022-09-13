Bruins release schedule and roster for this week’s Prospects Challenge

With the Buffalo Prospects Tournament just a few days away, the Bruins released their roster earlier today.

Along with the round-robin tournament this weekend, the B’s will have a mini rookie camp at Warrior Arena prior to heading up to Buffalo.

Bruins Rookie Camp Schedule

The practice/camp part of the whole event will be held on Wednesday and Thursday of this week:

Wednesday, September 14 - 10:45 AM

Thursday, September 15 - 9:30 AM

The team will head to Buffalo shortly after Thursday’s practice concludes.

Bruins Prospects Challenge Schedule

Once they get established up in Buffalo, the B’s will play games on Friday, Saturday, and Monday, with an additional practice squeezed in on Sunday.

The team didn't announce any broadcast information.

In the past, some of the teams involved have streamed games on their own websites or social channels, so we’ll have to see what happens.

Bruins Prospects Challenge Roster

Now, let’s get to who will actually be playing! Bruins prospects in the mix will include:

Forwards: Joey Abate, John Beecher, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Jakub Lauko, Fabian Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Matthew Poitras, Luke Toporowski

Joey Abate, John Beecher, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Jakub Lauko, Fabian Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Matthew Poitras, Luke Toporowski Defensemen: Victor Berglund, Frederic Brunet, Mike Callahan, Jackson Edward, Grant Gabriele, Fedor Gordeev, Ryan Mast, Jacob Wilson, Kai Wissman

Victor Berglund, Frederic Brunet, Mike Callahan, Jackson Edward, Grant Gabriele, Fedor Gordeev, Ryan Mast, Jacob Wilson, Kai Wissman Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Reid Dyck

In addition, there will be a handful of invitees: James Hardie (F), Ryan Humphrey (F), Keltie Jeri-Leon (F), and Brayden Schuurman (F).

Prospect Brett Harrison was officially named to the roster, but will not be participating due to injury.

While no one confuses these games with NHL-on-NHL talent showcases, they are a good chance for these players to show their stuff — you may remember David Pastrnak impressing at his tournament shortly before his rookie season.

Anyone you’re looking forward to seeing?