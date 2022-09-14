Bruins Reacts Survey: How confident are you in the organization?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Bruins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

SB Nation reacts is back for another NHL season, featuring survey questions from hockey fans around the league.

As you’ll notice below, this years Reacts Surveys have a new format, with survey questions embedded directly on the site — you’ll still chime in as usual, just in a slightly different format.

The good part of these surveys is that they’re league-wide, so while our fine readers will be casting a vote on things from a Bruins perspective, other fanbases around the league will be answering the same questions from a Canadiens, Flyers, Ducks, Blues lens.

So without further delay...here’s our first Reacts Survey!

While we’ve had similar polls on posts over the summer, it’ll be interesting to see how things look now as the season approaches.

After all, things have certainly changed since the summer began:

The front office managed to get Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci back (though who knows how much influence Sweeneely really had), but David Pastrnak remains unsigned.

The coaching staff has been overhauled, with only a couple of holdovers.

The roster should be better on paper, but how confident are we (at least at the start of the season) with all of the injuries?

The prospect pool, well...maybe we’ll just set that one in stone as a “no.”

As a reminder, SBN will collect these results and then distribute them to us for publishing down the line — as mentioned, it’ll be cool to see how our votes on the B’s line up with votes from around the league.

Thank you for participating! The more votes we get, the more accurate of a “pulse” on the fanbase the Reacts Surveys become.