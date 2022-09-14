Morning Skate: Rescinded

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

Captains’ practices continued for the Bruins yesterday, and with them came the expected media availabilities.

Unsurprisingly, Jake DeBrusk was asked about remaining with the Bruins, and whether or not Bruce Cassidy’s departure had anything to do with him changing his mind.

Unsurprisingly, DeBrusk refused to say “yes,” but also didn’t say “no,” ensuring that the saga will continue.

I don’t blame reporters for asking, nor do I blame DeBrusk for not coming right out and saying what everyone already knows.

This will probably be one of those storylines that fizzles out sooner rather than later, but people sure did get fired up about it today.

After all, it's preseason for takes too. We'll get there.

With yesterday’s release of the Prospects Challenge roster and today’s start of the pre-tournament rookie camps, the youths will rule the next few days.

What’s on tap for you on this fine Wednesday?

Today’s discussion topic

First things first, and I mean this sincerely: it was a fascinating weather discussion in yesterday’s Skate. We are a nuanced bunch. Well done.

Second, we’ve had our first “best shape of my career” article of the preseason, with Nick Foligno getting the spotlight.

So...do you see a Foligno Revival this season, or do you even expect him to be on the roster when the season ends?

As Sky said in his player review (paraphrasing), nice guy, gives an honest effort, seems sincere, but there’s going to need to be a big bump in production with that contract.