Morning Skate: Smooth

Thursday is upon us, folks!

Yesterday marked the first day of the pre-Prospects Tournament rookie camp, and our man Fabian Lysell showed plenty of skill:

Slick hands from Fabian Lysell. pic.twitter.com/0j1gOU5m9S — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 14, 2022

“It was a scrimmage, it was against other rookies, blah blah blah” forget it, let’s fire up the HYPE TRAIN.

It seems like most people getting super hyped about Lysell are kind of in on the joke and are aware that he’ll need some time (probably in the AHL) to get ready, but it’s a little weird how quick some people (on Twitter) are to dump on the kid.

“Do it in a real game” or “Yeah of course because it’s non-contact practice” or “Any beer leaguer could do that.” Some people just like being grumpy, I guess.

Anyways, the youths will pack onto a plane (or maybe a bus? I’m not really sure) and head to Buffalo later today in advance of tomorrow’s first game of the Prospects Tournament, against the Ottawa Senators Youths.

Per Fluto Shinzawa, the current plan is to skate Lysell on a line with Georgii Merkulov and Jakub Lauko, which should lead to some outstandingly entertaining hockey.

Still no word yet on whether or not a stream of tomorrow’s game will be available, but we’ll try to keep you posted.

Today’s discussion topic

What’s the best (in terms of sheer talent, not biggest/most important) goal scored by a Bruins player that you can think of off the top of your head?

Blake Wheeler against St. Louis, Benoit Pouliot against Florida, and Brad Marchand against Buffalo come to mind for me.

Bonus points if you can include a highlight link.