Morning Skate: Dawn

Here come the youths!

By Dan.Ryan
Well folks, you made it to Friday — and by doing so, you made it through the game-free portion of the offseason!

Give yourselves a pat on the back, you deserve it.

The Bruins Youths will face the Senators Youths today at 3:30, and as mentioned before, we’ll be on the lookout for any kind of stream.

If nothing else, we should get highlights of Fabian Lysell’s 49 goals after the game.

Elsewhere, the big bits of Bruins news yesterday involved Brandon Carlo and Brad Marchand:

I also missed a minor bit of news from Wednesday, as the B’s announced their preseason broadcast schedule; games will be split between NESN, NESN+, and TNT.

You have to think at this point that a preseason Bruins game is better than watching this version of the Red Sox, right? Still, NESN+ it is.

Here’s the full schedule:

  • September 24: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 PM (NESN, 98.5)
  • September 27: Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers, 7 PM (NESN+, 98.5)
  • October 1: Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 1 PM (NESN+, 98.5)
  • October 3: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils, 7 PM (NESN+)
  • October 5: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, 7 PM (TNT)
  • October 8: Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 PM (NESN, 98.5)

Today’s discussion topic

The choice is yours today. What’s on tap for the weekend?

