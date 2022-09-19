Morning Skate: Portrait

Monday! And it’s a big one, folks: the last Monday before the preseason begins.

Just think about it: by this time next week, we can be having full-blown arguments about line combinations, goalie workloads, PTOs...the good stuff.

The Young B’s split their Prospects Challenge games over the weekend, winning on Friday before losing on Saturday (though they turned a 4-0 deficit into a 4-4 game in the loss).

The youths will have one more kick at the can this morning, facing the New Jersey Devils at the very strange hockey hour of 10 AM.

Elsewhere, the big club players will have another captains’ practice this morning, anoher chance to shake off the rust with the preseason rapidly approaching.

In case you forgot, the tune-up games start on Saturday, with the B’s facing the Philadelphia Flyers.

(If you’re not on Twitter, you may not be aware, but Flyers fans aren’t exactly brimming with confidence heading into this season.)

Other than that, it’s one more “offseason business as usual” before the schedule starts to pick up.

What’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

You don’t have to discuss it, but the picture of Jeremy Swayman that accompanies this post looks like it should be an oil painting hanging at the Museum of Fine Arts.