This morning the league released its 2022-23 schedule. It will consist of 84 games, 24 per team. Each team will play the other six teams four times, twice at home and twice on the road.

The hunt for our third straight Isobel Cup starts on Nov. 5! pic.twitter.com/bX3w5XpaMq — Boston Pride (@TheBostonPride) September 19, 2022

The Pride will be the night cap of the opening day, November 5th, as they take on Connecticut in a repeat of last year’s Finals while likely raising their banner.

Not on their released schedule but confirmed elsewhere the Pride will have some exhibition games, both against local colleges and other PHF teams. As of right now September 25th against the defending Hockey East Champion Northeastern Huskies and October 5th in Bourne against the Riveters.

Boston will not get a chance to play the PHF’s newest addition the Montreal Force until late January when they travel to Quebec. The Force return the favor coming to Warrior Arena in late February. Please note the Pride’s schedule tweet lists the November 26 opponent as Montreal when it is Toronto.

The All-Star game details have not been announced yet but they will be the last weekend of January and playoffs will be in March.

Boston home games remain at Warrior Arena and all games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

We are still waiting on final roster announcements for Boston. As of two weeks ago the Pride had only announced 12 signings.