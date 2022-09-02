Morning Skate: Weekend

Happy Friday, folks!

We’ve reached the unofficial end of the summer season, as Labor Day (or Labour Day for you fine folks up north) Weekend is here.

Hopefully you’re one of the people who has a long weekend this weekend and are able to enjoy it. If you’re working, well...hopefully it’s not too bad.

Now that we’re into September, we should start to see the Bruins and the hockey world in general stir a bit, like bears coming out of hibernation.

The Young B’s will be in action two weeks from today in Buffalo’s prospect tournament.

Believe it or not, the first preseason game is actually three weeks from tomorrow too, so we’re nearly there.

While it’ll be a slow coast into the season for many, there’s still one bit of unresolved business: David Pastrnak’s status.

It’s obviously too soon to start completely freaking out, but it’s not unfair to think that the longer this saga drags on, the more of a distraction it will become.

I’m still of the optimistic view that something will get done before the season starts, but that’s just me.

Today’s discussion topic

You can discuss the Pastrnak contract saga, or any big plans for the long weekend?

Are you of the mindset that once Labor Day Weekend passes, summer is over, or do you still squeeze any beach/lake/river days in when you can?

We’ve had some great weather deep into September lately in New England. Nothing wrong with an October beach day!