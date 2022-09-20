Bruins release full training camp roster, camp to start Wednesday

Like a kid waiting until the night before it’s due to start a book report (not that I ever did that), the Bruins kept us waiting, but finally released their plans for 2022 training camp.

As we guessed earlier this week, camp will kick off on Wednesday morning at Warrior Arena, with most players already in town for either captains’ practices or rookie camp.

It’s unclear if there will be any on-ice sessions Wednesday, but Jim Montgomery and Don Sweeney will speak to the media.

Split squad practices will start on Thursday, with the preseason’s first game on Saturday night.

Bruins training camp roster

There are no real surprises here, but here’s the full list:

Forwards: Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, John Beecher, Patrice Bergeron, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Trent Frederic, J.D Greenway, A.J. Greer, Curtis Hall, Taylor Hall, Joona Koppanen, David Krejci, Jakub Lauko, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Tomas Nosek, David Pastrnak, Matthew Poitras, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, Chris Wagner, Pavel Zacha

Goaltenders: Francois Brassard, Brandon Bussi, Kyle Keyser, Keith Kinkaid, Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark

You’ll notice that there are no PTO players on the list — whether or not that changes over the next day or two remains to be seen, but many speculated that Keith Yandle or PK Subban may have been one of the “pending invites” Sweeney mentioned, and both retired on Tuesday.

As is normally the case with training camp, the team will hold split-squad practices most days. On game days, one squad will play, while the non-playing guys will practice.

Cuts will be made over the course of the next couple of weeks, then we’ll be ready to go.

Training camp will continue through October 4 with a mix of practices and preseason games.

As a reminder, the Bruins kick off the regular season on October 12 in DC against the Capitals.