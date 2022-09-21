Morning Skate: Endings

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

It was quite a Tuesday yesterday, eh?

Zdeno Chara signs with the Bruins! Oh, it’s a one-day contract to retire.

Hey, what about Keith Yandle or PK Subban on a PTO? Oh, they both retired today too. Huh.

All in all, a pretty entertaining day, if nothing else. The B’s also released their training camp roster and schedule, the last bit of unfinished business before things officially kick off today.

As one of you noted in the comments yesterday, it’s wild to think that in the photo above (2014, terrible season), it was widely accepted that Chara was approaching the latter years of his career while Subban was a rising star...

...then they both ended up retiring on the same day. Go figure.

Elsewhere, Nathan MacKinnon set a new high water mark for NHL salaries, and it’s still wild to think how (relatively) low-paid NHLers are in comparison to the other big American leagues.

Of course, revenue is king, and the NHL remains a small fish in the American sports pond.

Okay, that’s enough metaphors for now.

What’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

Have your pick - training camp, salaries, pumpkins, whatever you want.