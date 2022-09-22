Morning Skate: Sponsors

Well folks, today’s the day.

It’s the day you’ve all been waiting for, arguably one of the most anticipated days in franchise history: the Bruins will be unveiling their jersey sponsor this morning.

In fact, by the time you read this, it’ll probably already be revealed, but as I sit here Wednesday night, it’s shrouded in mystery.

The photo above is from an older Dunkin’ sponsorship, but they wouldn’t be a bad guess — second-biggest company in the state, ubiquitous presence in all aspects of Bostonian life.

Hell, there are people in the state who would be MORE likely to buy a Bruins jersey if you slapped a Dunkin’ logo on it.

Maybe it’ll be like the Leafs’ “MILK” sponsorship and just say “DONUTS” in a cool font.

Anyways, we’ll see how it all goes! Exciting times around here.

Today’s discussion topic

What are your takes on jersey ads? I think we’ve all found the helmet ones to be pretty harmless, and the jersey ads released so far haven’t been that bad.

Obviously the purists among us fear the NHL turning into the Euro Leagues, but I think it’s been handled fine to this point.