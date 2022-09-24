Bruins 9/24/22 PRESEASON PREVIEW: A new chapter begins

Just the Facts:

The Time: 7pm EST

The Place: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Place to Watch: NESN, NHL Network

Place to Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Know Your Enemy:

Well, they’re coming out of training camp just like the B’s so nobody to speak on yet. Although the Flyers made it clear they’re probably not going to have Ryan Ellis...ever again...

Great call, Chuck.

Game Preview:

Hey! It’s one of these! We’re so close to the season that you can almost taste it!

But before we get there, we gotta make sure the youths are progressing by playing some preseason games!

Otherwise, the B’s are just gearing up against a team who has had an offseason from hell; very fun times all around!

Not much to say other than let’s hope those who participated in the Prospect Challenge (guys like Lauko, Beecher, Toporowski, Lysell etc) make strong impressions as the preseason begins!