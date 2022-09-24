Who’s playing for the Bruins tonight against Philadelphia?

It’s one of the joys of the preseason: trying to figure out which half of the oversized training camp roster will be playing in the game, and which half will be staying home!

The Bruins announced the traveling roster earlier today, while it’s heavy on the not-quite-NHL-ready guys, there are some regulars in the mix too.

Forwards: John Beecher, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, A.J. Greer, Joona Koppanen, Jakub Lauko, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Tomas Nosek, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Eduards Tralmaks, Chris Wagner

Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Connor Carrick, Josiah Didier, Dan Renouf, Kai Wissman, Nick Wolff, Jakub Zboril

Goalies: Francois Brassard, Kyle Keyser, Keith Kinkaid

While we’ll have to wait to see the return of David Krejci, it’s good to see Beecher and Lysell immediately in the mix — as two of the “maybe they’ll make it” guys, they’ll likely get plenty of game time.

You can view the Flyers’ roster here. Like the Bruins, Philly is going heavy on youth tonight.

Their roster also features former P-Bruins goalie Troy Grosenick, who played in 32 games for Providence last season.

As a reminder, tonight’s preseason opener will air on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub.