First Period:

NOTHING! The Bruins put a ton of shots on net thanks to a bunch of dumb penalties. The power play looked nice!

Second Period

The Flyers opened the scoring in this game early in the 2nd with Morgan Frost taking advantage of a 5-on-3 PK, where all he really had to do was just sit in front of the short side and get ready to shoot. 1-0 Flyers.

Great work by Morgan Frost on a 5-on-3 power play.



Wins the faceoff and then makes a slick pass off a rebound to Noah Cates, who finishes it.



Flyers lead 1-0 in second. pic.twitter.com/uQkjrf1uN8 — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 25, 2022

There was plenty of other weird penalties and dust ups, given that both sides were full of guys trying to find a job and also reckless energy.

Saturday Night Fights



A.J. Greer drops the gloves and tangles with Hayden Hodgson.#NHLBruins • @BeyondtheMnstr



pic.twitter.com/nlpm4l5ypc — Short Handed Takes: Bruins ️odcast (@ShortHandedTks) September 25, 2022

Connor Carrick hammers Antoine Roussel & kind of fights Wade Allison. Bruins end up on a powerplay as Allison gets an instigator #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/sry5Fw1Nnl — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) September 24, 2022

...and we move to the final frame.

Third Period:

While the Bruins kept the clamps down on the Flyers, it really seemed like every shot was just destined to go wide, high, or right into the goalie’s chest.

It really felt like any old shot would get through.

...Oh, I guess any old shot will: Jakub Lauko just thundered a shot straight past Felix Sandstrom to tie the game 1-1

Jakub Lauko ties it up at 1 with a knuckler from the high slot!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/4rG77UUfXP — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL News & Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) September 25, 2022

I feel like “shot that hits the back of the net and bounces out” is probably in my top five favorite kinds of goal.

And so, the Bruins would take this one to-AH JEEZ

NHLFlyers: Noah Cates started it.



Jackson Cates finished it. #BOSvsPHI pic.twitter.com/GjN4QqsNFe — Flyers News Repost (@Flyers_Buzz) September 25, 2022

Man that’s such a rough way to give up a lead. That’s just unfortunate.

B’s drop preseason game one 2-1.

Game Notes:

The leader in TOI was Jakub Zboril, who logged 23 minutes of ice time.

SPEAKING OF WHOM: Man. Jakub Zboril wants you to know he’s ready. He didn’t factor into the score, but he very easily could’ve. Dude was just everywhere and Monty rightfully let him do a little bit of everything with that ample time. The B’s will need him to be at his best coming into the season and this is the best first impression you could make after an ACL injury.

Jakub Lauko could’ve easily had two had anything broke the right way more than once for the Boston Bruins. This was not a unique experience across the lineup but Lauko seemed to be working hard enough for two out there, so I hope he gets his second and third on Tuesday.

Sticking Foligno with Jake DeBrusk feels like trying to teach Jake something but I don’t quite know what it is. It should not surprise you to learn that Jake the Snake led his line among the analytics and Foligno...didn’t. I’m sure fans will react rationally to this information.

Keith Kinkaid replaced his mask halfway through his game due to a shot breaking some of the straps, and he had to go put on his old one, and that, he blames, on the game winner that kinda trickled in on past him. Whatever you say, pal. Both goalies did pretty well, Keyser and Kinkaid were well above .925% tonight.

To be honest, there was tons to like in this game. The B’s kept control for most of it, they kept the fights honest, they got more shots on goal than the other team throughout most of the game, every forward had at least one SOG, and did pretty much everything right...they just didn’t win. Can’t ask for more than that for a bunch of prospects, AHLers and depth guys.

Please settle the not-fighting penalties down, though. That’s gonna make for some annoying games in preseason.

The Bruins are off tomorrow, then they have a hard practice, go to New York, and play the Rangers on TNT because they forgot that AEW is on TBS now, I guess. That game drops the puck at 7pm EST

We’ll see you there for more Preseason action!