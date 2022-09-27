Preview: Bruins host Rangers for second preseason game

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NHLN, NESN+, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
Game notes
- We’re on tap for the Boston Bruins’ second preseason game and first at home against the New York Rangers! They’ll have a total of three home preseason games before they drop the puck on the regular season.
- While we don’t have the roster for the game yet, it’s safe to say it will be more young players with a few veterans sprinkled in. Coach Jim Montgomery said starting the Oct. 1 game against the Philadelphia Flyers, they’ll be more veterans in the lineup. Well, we are one game away from that.
- It’s still only the second preseason game of six so there’s a way to go before the lineup looks more like what will be expected on opening night. Nonetheless, it’s another opportunity to get a look at who’s on the cusp.
- In the Bruins’ preseason game on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers, there was a nice showing in yet by the goaltenders. Both comparable. Keith Kinkaid with 14 saves on 15 shots (.933 save percentage) and Kyle Keyser with 13 saves on 14 shots (.929 save percentage).
- The Jakubs led the team offensively and defensively in the first preseason game. Jakub Zboril led not only the defense, but all on ice with 25:05 TOI. He also had two blocks and two shots on goal. Jakub Lauko had the second most shots of the night on the team and was rewarded with the Bruins’ lone goal.
- Camp updates: During yesterday’s training camp, Hampus Lindholm was paired up with Anton Stralman. Montgomery said Eduards Tralmaks was injured during a practice this weekend. Tralmaks will miss four weeks; he skated in 51 games with the Providence Bruins last season.
See ya tonight!
