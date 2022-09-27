Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Preseason Public Skate: Bruins vs. Rangers Let’s go! By Angelina.Berube Sep 27, 2022, 5:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Preseason Public Skate: Bruins vs. Rangers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Boston Bruins open their preseason home schedule tonight against the New York Rangers! Get ready for more prospects! Game’s on NESN+ tonight. Discuss! Loading comments...
