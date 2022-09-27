Who’s playing for the Bruins against the Rangers?

Preseason Game #2 looms, and as expected, the Bruins are doing a whole lot of roster rotation with tonight’s game-day squad.

While we should see more NHLers in the mix than we did on Saturday, particularly on the blue line, it’s still a very youth-heavy lineup.

Of note, the B’s will play four NHLers (or three, plus one hopeful) in Brandon Carlo, Hampus Lindholm, Mike Reilly, and Anton Stralman.

In addition, Jeremy Swayman is on the team sheet too, likely splitting the three periods with Brandon Bussi and Kyle Keyser.

There’s not as much big-league firepower up front, though Charlie Coyle Trent Frederic, and Craig Smith, among a few others, are expected to play.

Here’s who you’ll see later on tonight:

Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, A.J. Greer, Joona Koppanen, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Matthew Poitras, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Luke Toporowski

Defensemen: Mike Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Connor Carrick, Hampus Lindholm, Mike Reilly, Anton Stralman, Jacob Wilson

Goalies: Brandon Bussi, Kyle Keyser, Jeremy Swayman

The New York Rangers will similarly trot out some of their regulars on defense, including Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren.

Also in the mix will be old friends Jaroslav Halak and Jarred Tinordi.

Here’s the full Rangers roster: