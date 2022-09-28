Preseason Recap: Greer’s strong night helps Bruins top Rangers, 3-2, in OT

The Boston Bruins came from behind to send the game into overtime and ultimately beat the New York Rangers, 3-2, in tonight’s preseason game at the TD Garden.

Greer netted two-goals in the win, including the OT game-winner.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Rangers took the lead at 7:03 of the first period.

Skating through the right-wing circle, Adam Fox lifted a wrist shot over Jeremy Swayman’s left shoulder. 1-0 Rangers.

Second period:

The Bruins tied the game at 5:01 of the second period.

Jack Studnicka found A.J. Greer in the slot for a quick shot over Jaroslav Halak’s glove. 1-1 game.

Some grit then Greer. pic.twitter.com/b4TqosTqNf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 28, 2022

The Rangers took the lead minutes later at 7:17 of the second period.

Swayman made the initial stop on Jimmy Vesey’s shot. Swayman thought he had it covered, but Alexis Lafreniere poked the puck lose between his legs and over the goal line. 2-1 Rangers.

No quit on the play.☝️ pic.twitter.com/ohKGKGcOzC — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 28, 2022

Third period:

The Bruins evened the game with a shorthanded goal at 6:40 of the third period.

On a 2-on-1, Joona Koppanen fed a slick pass to Oskar Steen who lifted the puck over Louis Domingue’s glove. 2-2 game.

Steener with the Shorty. pic.twitter.com/mjEDoOLbwP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 28, 2022

Overtime:

Greer netted his second goal of the night for the Bruins’ game-winner at 1:12 in overtime.

Studnicka hit Greer with a pass in the slot where he put a quick wrist shot past Domingue. Final score: 3-2 Bruins.

Game notes:

A.J. Greer looked ready to break into an opening night lineup. He was rewarded in the second period with a goal after crashing the net and being aggressive in the offensive zone the previous period - and his OT winner and its response from the crowd capped off a great night for him. Overall, he was strong with the puck and positioned himself where he would be most useful – out front. He didn’t just throw the puck away and was looking to make plays.

Coach Jim Montgomery kept Swayman in net for the full 60 minutes. He said postgame that the plan was to have Swayman and Linus Ullmark each play two full preseason games. Swayman made 24 saves and allowed two even strength goals.

It’s hard to judge a penalty kill and it’s potential in an early preseason game, but a shorthanded tally is a good start. The Bruins successfully killed off four penalties and put forth an aggressive penalty kill in the third that led to Oskar Steen’s goal.

We got to see a Hampus Lindholm and Anton Stralman pairing. From the game’s start, they jumped into offensive plays. They worked well to break out of the defensive zone and move the puck up ice.

Charlie Coyle, Craig Smith and Trent Frederic were the main veterans up front and all on the same line that we saw at times last season. They had an okay start to the game, but went unnoticed as Greer, Studnicka and Marc McLaughlin’s line led the team with its production during the game. Coyle’s line was much better in the third period though. With that said, Coyle still had moments where he should have shot, but decided to pass instead. It was all too reminiscent of last season.

We’ll see you Saturday for the next preseason game!