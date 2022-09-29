Morning Skate: Buzzing

Welcome to Thursday, folks!

Apologies for the lack of Morning Skate yesterday. I’m currently dealing with an infant who truly believes sleep is for cowards, so sometimes the content gets pushed to the side.

Still, we press on.

By now, I’m sure you’ve all ordered your AJ Greer jerseys, and hopefully they’ll arrive soon. Greermania is in full effect, and with good reason.

The B’s will be off today then continue their split squad practices Friday, albeit with a lighter squad after Wednesday’s cuts.

Next up for the B’s is what’s guaranteed to be a scintillating affair: a matinee preseason game! The Flyers will be in town Saturday afternoon.

Jim Montgomery did note on Wednesday that he expects to ice his top two lines on Saturday, so maybe the game will be more interesting than it otherwise would be.

Other than that, camp rolls on — hopefully guys like Jack Studnicka and Greer can build on their strong showings Tuesday and keep fighting for roster spots.

Today’s discussion topic

What’s your take on the NHL preseason in general? Too long? Too short? Just right?

I think it’s probably a game or two too long, but is generally OK. It doesn’t drag too much, and gives teams a chance to get some of their fringe guys some meaningful ice time.

The NFL always strikes me as having the worst preseason, as it seems like at least a handful of guys suffer season-ending injuries every year, which sucks.