Morning Skate: Tune up

Happy Friday, folks!

The Bruins will be back at practice today after an off day on Thursday, as they prepare for tomorrow afternoon’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

As mentioned the other day, Jim Montgomery noted that he expects to play most, if not all, of his top six forwards tomorrow afternoon, so we should get a good look at:

The return of David Krejci

How the Brad Marchand-less top lines look

How Pavel Zacha fits in the mix

With that in mind, the preseason showdown should be at least a little more interesting than the first two games, though it’s not clear yet how many NHLers the Flyers plan to play.

Today’s discussion topic

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Globe had an article the other day discussing the fact that the B’s were considering Trent Frederic’s ability to play net front on the power play.

I’m guessing this is very much a preseason-only thing, but...your thoughts?