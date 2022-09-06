Morning Skate: Seasons

Happy Tuesday, folks! Short week ahead of us here. Let’s get after it.

While it’s not quite as dramatic as the foliage photo I chose would indicate, it always feels like unofficially entering a new season once Labor Day Weekend passes us by.

(It’ll also be interesting to see how the incredibly dry weather influences this year’s New England Foliage Season, as I can’t imagine all of that drought is good for colors. This has been Weather Talk.)

Believe it or not, Opening Night is just five weeks from tomorrow, when the B’s will host the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden.

It seems like a pretty short amount of time when you consider all that needs to be crammed in: rookie tournament, training camp, preaseason games, roster shuffling, etc.

I guess all of that is my way of saying that the dog days of the offseason are well and truly behind us at this point - you can see hockey just around the corner.

Thank you for bearing with me on this fall-filled journey. What’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

I think I’ve asked this before, but let’s try it again: who on the current roster do you think will be most positively impacted by Jim Montgomery’s arrival?

Please show your work.