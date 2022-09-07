Bruins to play 14 games on national TV this season

The NHL announced its full 2022-2023 broadcast schedule earlier on Wednesday, and the Bruins have been handed 14 national TV games for the regular season.

This means that nearly 20% of the B’s regular season games will be spread across the league’s easy-to-follow, not-at-all-convoluted mix of cable channels and streaming services - catch the fever!

The B’s will play six games on TNT, one on ESPN, three on ESPN+/Hulu, and four on ABC.

Oddly, one of those TNT games, a January tilt against the Islanders, had an asterisk denoting that the national broadcast won’t be available in the local market.

I’m guessing that means it’ll be a NESN game in New England and national elsewhere, but it’s kind of weird.

Nine of the B’s 14 national TV games will be against Metropolitan Division opponents, including three against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The B’s also have some weird clumps of national games, including five in ten days in early March (of which two of those are against the Red Wings on back-to-back days).

Anyways, we’ll be doing plenty of channel hopping this season, so prepare your shared passwords.

Here’s the full national schedule: