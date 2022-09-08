Morning Skate: Captain

Hey, it’s Thursday! Congrats on getting this far, the weekend is in sight.

In the surest sign yet that hockey is right around the corner, the Bruins announced the schedule for the team’s captains’ practices yesterday.

Captains’ practices are those officially unofficial team skates that happen prior to every season — it’s weird because they’re not official practices but they’re open to the media and are covered like practices, so...yeah.

That’s enough of my rambling. Here’s the schedule:

Monday 9/12, 11 AM

Tuesday 9/13, 11 AM

Friday 9/16, 11 AM

Monday 9/19, 11 AM

There will be media availabilities after each session, so we’ll get quotes, videos, you name it.

In the immortal words of George Costanza, we’re back, baby.

Today’s discussion topic

This may be covering old ground, but last night’s post on the national TV schedule got me thinking — how did you find the array of streaming/cable/whatever options last season?

I have cable in the Boston area, so I was mostly fine, but ended up completely bailing on the ESPN+/Hulu games.

I’m curious how your experiences were, whether as cord-cutters, people outside of New England, etc.