Morning Skate: Almost

Happy Friday, folks!

Hopefully it was a short week for most of you, and hopefully the weekend is filled with good stuff. Let’s have fun out there.

We should be wrapping up the last content-free week of the offseason today, with captains’ practices and the rookie tournament next week, followed by training camp and the preseason shortly thereafter.

Give yourselves a round of applause for making it through the offseason and still finding things to talk about!

Elsewhere, the Boston Herald posted a good interview with Trent Frederic yesterday, with Frederic acknowledging the things that came up in our player rating — namely that he needs to build on the good while cutting back on the penalties and knowing when to get gritty.

He’s certainly saying the right things, so let’s see how it translates on the ice.

Anyways, what’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

Based on Keith Kinkaid’s Happy Gilmore mask, what’s your favorite hockey movie?