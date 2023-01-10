Morning Skate: Respite

Welcome to Tuesday, folks! Hopefully your week got off to a solid start yesterday.

Fresh off of their West Coast swing, the Bruins were given both yesterday and today off by Jim Montgomery.

I guess when you win four in a row and are 8-0-2 in your last ten games, you earn a couple of days away from the rink, eh?

The B’s will practice again on Wednesday morning before hosting the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Seattle is in the middle of a six-game eastern(ish) swing right now, a trip that started off with three wins over Toronto (5-1), Ottawa (8-4), and Montreal (4-0 last night).

Seattle will play at Buffalo tomorrow before a travel day Wednesday.

After the Kraken, the Bruins will host what surely won’t be an overhyped Saturday night match-up with the Toronto Maple Leafs, so...yeah. Prepare yourselves!

Anyways, what else is on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

The Canadian Hockey League is a wacky, different world, but the recent trade between the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers and Everett Silvertips was wild even by CHL standards.

The Blazers acquired two NHL-level prospects in exchange for four prospects of their own and a whopping ten draft picks, including four different first-round picks.

You don’t have to discuss this, but it just seemed to wild to ignore.

Also, you may have already known/covered this in the comments, but B’s prospect Brett Harrison was traded from Oshawa to Windsor in exchange for six draft picks.

Spending draft picks like Monopoly money up there in the CHL.